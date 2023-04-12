Celebrating over 50 years since the formation of the legendary West Coast country rock band Eagles in 1971, The Illegal Eagles make a welcome return to Aberystwyth this week, with a brand new production.
Promising more of their trademark musical prowess, acute attention to detail and incredible showmanship, this critically acclaimed show features the very best from the Eagles’ catalogue of classics including Hotel California, Desperado, Take It Easy, New Kid in Town, Life in the Fast Lane and many more.
The latest all-star line-up of the show, produced as ever by Phil Aldridge, features Tony Kiley (formerly from ‘80s sensation The Blow Monkeys) on drums, Trevor Newnham (Dr Hook) vocals and bass, Greg Webb vocals and guitars, Mike Baker vocals, guitars and keys and Garreth Hicklin vocals, guitars and keys.
Garreth, Greg, Trevor and Mike effortlessly capture the vocal style and delivery of Henley, Walsh, Fry, Schmidt and Meisner and are all masters of their respective instruments.
Following a number of critically acclaimed UK and European tours, The Illegal Eagles have established themselves not only as the ultimate celebration of Eagles, but as one of the foremost authentic and talented shows in the world.
See them at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Thursday, 21 April, at 8pm.