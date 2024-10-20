On Tuesday, 29 October (7.30pm), see Noson Yng Nghwmni Pobol Y Cwm – Ddoe a Heddiw (7.30pm) at Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
The Welsh language chat show on stage looks back over 50 years of events in the small village of Cwmderi with past and current cast members.
Presenting the evening will familiar faces Ieuan Rhys (Sgt James) and Phyl Harries (Ken Coslett).
Conversation, reminiscing, funny stories behind and in front of the cameras, laughter and the occasional song - it will be a night to remember.