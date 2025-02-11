Open Studio 38 in Portland Street Aberystwyth is hosting an exhibition of the work of multi-disciplinary artist, Edward Bell.
The exhibition is part of the Gwyl Cariad - Aberystwyth Love Festival.
Bell worked as a freelance photographer and illustrator for Vogue, Tatler and Elle magazines. He was commissioned for portraits for album covers for David Bowie and Hazel O'Connor.
The studio owners met Edward when he walked into their Ludlow gallery. They started to exhibit and sell his work, and loved it so much that they built up their own collection of landscapes, skyscapes, ‘paint-things’, red nudes, animal art, Irish interiors and bronze sculptures.
“It seemed there was nothing he could not turn his hand to and we love his work so much,” the studio said.
“Bell was a top music scene artist in the 1980s and 90s and we became friends with him and have a wonderful collection of his work that we are displaying.
“After we closed that gallery, we carried on collecting his work when we could.
“Roger Fuller was inspired to start painting again and studied for a BA in fine art in Hereford. Now Roger has his studio open here in Aberystwyth, and we are having an exhibition of some of Edward’s work.”
Come and see Edward’s work (some of which is for sale and some of which is not) and talk to Roger about his practice from 11am-4pm, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 38 Portland St, or knock on the door outside those times. “If we are able to, we will be happy to show you around,” the studio spokesperson added.
There’s not long left to see the studio’s Edward Bell exhibition as it finishes at the end of February but the studio always have some of his work on display / for sale.