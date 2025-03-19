A former Aberystwyth University student returns to the town next month to present work from Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre.
Tim Howe directed Torch Theatre's spring production, ‘Ravers’, which is coming to Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Saturday, 12 April as part of The National Theatre Connections programme.
The former Aberystwyth drama student, who now works at the Torch, said: "I am so incredibly proud of Torch Youth Theatre's production of ‘Ravers’, and we are all really excited to be bringing it to Aberystwyth Arts Centre this April.
“The National Theatre Connections programme is an excellent way to give young people from across Wales and the UK an opportunity to perform brand new plays written especially for them, as well as opening their eyes to all the possible job roles within theatre.
“The young people of Torch Youth Theatre have designed their own poster, chosen their own costumes, and curated the sound design of the production.
“We also have a young person who is programming and operating the sound and lighting.
“Through this process the young people have made this production unique to them and their experience of the world today.
“It's brilliant to be bringing a production to the arts centre and the Theatr y Werin stage, where I had some of my favourite theatrical experiences. I hope our young people are equally as inspired as I was when treading those boards!"
Torch Youth Theatre members have been working hard on ‘Ravers’ since September.
In the show, Ali is determined to host the ultimate rave for social outsiders and face the world as a proper teenager.
This is going to be a challenge because they’ve never actually been to a rave before.
This will be their rave - no drugs, no drinking and absolutely nothing more than hand holding, but what is a rave without them?