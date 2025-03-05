Crime Cymru is coming back – so get ready for murder, mystery and general crime mayhem in one of mid Wales’ most scenic locations.
After a truly successful first festival in 2023, Gŵyl CRIME CYMRU Festival is going live again in Aberystwyth.
From Friday, 25 April to Sunday, 27 April, fans of crime fiction from around the world will be able to join international, bestselling crime authors for two-and-a-half days packed with panels, workshops, learning, friendship and fun.
Building on five years of successful on-line and live festivals, the best crime writers – both Welsh and International - will be taking part. You can meet Elly Griffiths, Vaseem Khan, Alis Hawkins, Abir Mukherjee, Philip Gwynne Jones, Sarah Ward, James Oswald, Mari Hannah, and Chris Lloyd and more. Big names are still being adding, and authors are asking to attend, so visit https://gwylcrimecymrufestival.co.uk/ to sign-up to a newsletter to get information as more names join us and create the full line-up.
Fifteen events in Welsh and English in the museum and the library will deliver something for everyone – author panels, interviews, workshops for aspiring writers, agent advice, children’s writing workshop, live walk-throughs investigating a crime, and a dragon parade.
Anyone of any age and any background is welcome – all organisers ask is that you love a bit of crime fiction. You will be mixing with readers, writers, authors, experts – everyone is there to share their passion.
They would love to see you soak up the friendly atmosphere, take advantage of the beautiful countryside and all that Aberystwyth has to offer in good hotels, lively taverns, and gorgeous eating places, take a walk along the beach, a run up a mountain in a funicular railway, or follow the museum’s crime map to do your very own murder walking tour. But if you are not able to come in person, you are still welcome and can join in the ‘hybrid’ programme that will include online panels for those who want the thrill of crime without leaving home.
A full schedule will be posted on the festival’s website soon, at www.gwylcrimecymrufestival.co.uk, where you can sign up for free online events and paid tickets to the live sessions. You can also sign up to the newsletter to be kept up to date with the latest developments.
Authors Alis Hawkins and Matt Johnson (both shortlisted for Crime Writers’ Association Dagger awards) and Rosie Claverton, established the Welsh crime writers’ collective, Crime Cymru in 2017, with the principal aims of supporting crime writers with a real and present relationship with Wales, helping in the development of new writing talent and promoting Wales, Welsh culture and Welsh crime writing in particular, to the wider world.
Because Welsh Crime writing is vibrant and growing, Welsh crime fiction is hitting the spotlight with more authors finding a huge fan-base and Welsh crime dramas such as Hinterland/Y Gwyll, Keeping Faith/Un Bore Mercher, Hidden/Craith, and Wilderness by B.E. Jones.