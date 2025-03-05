They would love to see you soak up the friendly atmosphere, take advantage of the beautiful countryside and all that Aberystwyth has to offer in good hotels, lively taverns, and gorgeous eating places, take a walk along the beach, a run up a mountain in a funicular railway, or follow the museum’s crime map to do your very own murder walking tour. But if you are not able to come in person, you are still welcome and can join in the ‘hybrid’ programme that will include online panels for those who want the thrill of crime without leaving home.