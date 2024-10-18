Aberystwyth and the surrounding area will be the home of the 2025 Cerdd Dant Music Festival, and as part of the official proclamation activities, a special cantata will be staged for the first time next month.
The festival logo, created by Rhys Pugh of Trefenter has been unveiled, and preparations are underway for one of Wales’ main musical festivals. Work to find a venue for the festival and fundraising is gathering pace.
One of the most exciting announcements is the eagerly awaited first performance of a brand new composition by Bethan Bryn. Cantata'r Geni is the first ever cerdd dant cantata. It will be performed as part of the festival’s proclamation concert at St Michael's Church, Aberystwyth at 7.30pm on Saturday, 23 November. As this will be the world premiere of a unique composition that has never been heard before, tickets are expected to fly out so remember to grab yours early.
As well as the Cantata itself, this will be an opportunity to see and hear Linda Griffiths, Ceredigion Music Service's Harp Ensemble and Dawnswyr Seithenyn, so it promises to be a very special evening.
Festival Executive Committee Chair said: "It's wonderful to see the Cerdd Dant Music Festival returning to the area and the enthusiasm is already evident. We were keen to give an initial boost to the arrangements and when Bethan Bryn, the area’s cerdd dant queen, mentioned her desire to compose a new cantata, no further discussions were needed. The evening promises to be a feast for the ears and the eyes. This will probably be the only performance, so don't hesitate before booking your ticket.
"I would like to encourage everyone to contribute to the activities over the next 12 months and I look forward to working and planning together as we look towards November 2025."
Get concert tickets at Siop Inc, Aberystwyth for £10 - cash only.
To join the activities, contribute a prize to a competition or support in any way, contact Rocet or secretery Helen Medi Williams.
Follow the Gwyl Cerdd Dant Aberystwyth on social media.