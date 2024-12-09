That, understandably, turned to upset for some when they saw the ticket price.
I was very lucky to receive an invitation to the event, for which tickets cost £37.95 (off-peak), £44.95 (standard) and £49.95 (peak) plus a booking fee. For anyone wondering if it’s worth the money, I can say it absolutely is.
I don’t think I’ve experienced anything quite so magical or unique. From the beautiful fairy lit archway entrance to the entertainment inside the engine shed, every detail brings ‘The Polar Express’ film to life.
The most amazing moment for me was when it rolled up to the Vale of Rheidol platform, a moment so epic I actually cried.
We received our golden tickets for the train (another nice touch) and stepped into our carriage, called Prancer.
Fairy lights adorned the inside creating the perfect festive atmosphere, and actors playing the roles of a chef and a member of train staff entertained us throughout the ride to Capel Bangor and back.
We heard stories, did some singing and dancing, took part in a snowball fight - or party as they described it - and had delicious hot chocolate and beautiful cookies. My daughter’s face was priceless, filled with wonder, amazement and joy throughout, as were those of myself and the other adults and children around us.
The experience doesn’t end when you get off the train either. From the platform you return to the engine shed which opens up to reveal more entertainment and the chance to visit Father Christmas.
Congratulations to everyone involved in this experience. My Christmas wish is for everyone to be able to see it for themselves before it finishes on 24 December.