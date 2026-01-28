New poems have been composed about Pantycelyn Halls to mark 10 years since the start of the journey towards its re-opening.
Three notable poets who have a close connection to Pantycelyn - Professor Mererid Hopwood, Dr Eurig Salisbury and Dr Hywel Griffiths - have each composed an ‘englyn’, a four-line poem that uses the strict meter of Cynghanedd (the unique Welsh poetic device where a variety of patterns are used through rhyme, alliteration and matching consonants, to create harmony between words).
These new poems are being exhibited alongside other iconic Welsh poetry in Pantycelyn, which re-opened in September 2020 as a Welsh-medium residential hall after over five years of work to renovate the building.
Dr Gwawr Taylor, Director of Welsh at Aberystwyth University said: “It is wonderful to read these new poems which have been elegantly placed on the walls of the hall. Pantycelyn is undoubtedly one of the treasures of Welsh education - a unique place. The reopening of the hall five years ago was the result of the work of many students, staff and partners, together with our friends in the community. It is a unique hall of residence which nurtures our national language on the tongues of the next generation. This new poetry is now part of a rich history the hall.
“With Aberystwyth recently designated as Wales' first UNESCO City of Literature, we are proud that the University's students and staff are contributing further to the lively literary scene that is maintained within the walls of Pantycelyn and across the town.”
Nanw Maelor, President of the Aberystwyth Welsh Students' Union who has also composed poetry based on her experience of living and working in Pantycelyn, said: “I am very grateful to the accommodation department for all their work preparing the work and to Mererid, Eurig and Hywel for their special contributions.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.