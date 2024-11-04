Renowned conductor Martyn Brabbins will lead the BBC National Orchestra of Wales in a programme of British masterpieces.
The concert at Aberystwyth Arts Centre will open with Grace Williams’ folk-inspired overture Hen Walia, followed by Elgar’s Sea Pictures, performed by Cardiff Singer of the World finalist Beth Taylor. The second half features Vaughan Williams’ contemplative yet dynamic Fifth Symphony, composed during World War II.
For over 90 years, the BBC National Orchestra of Wales has played an integral part in the cultural landscape of Wales, occupying a distinctive role as both broadcast and national symphony orchestra.
Part of BBC Wales and supported by the Arts Council of Wales, it performs a busy schedule of live concerts throughout Wales, the rest of the UK and the world. The orchestra is an ambassador of Welsh music and champions contemporary composers and musicians.
See the BBC National Orchestra of Wales: Pictures of Britain on Thursday, 14 November at 7.30pm.