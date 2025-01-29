Sinfonia Cymru brings music of the heart to Aberystwyth this Valentine’s Day.
Known as one of Wales’ most dynamic and exciting orchestras, Sinfonia Cymru is all about bringing a range of high quality music and some of the best under 30’s musicians to the heart of Wales.
If you have seen them in Aberystwyth before, you will know that they are not your typical orchestra. There is no conductor, there is no need to dress up unless you want to, and their most recent concert at Aberystwyth Arts Centre, which was held last December, had audiences on their feet and dancing!
This Valentines Day Sinfonia Cymru are back at Aberystwyth Arts Centre with a new concert called, appropriately for the day, ‘Music of the Heart’. They will be joined by the award-winning South Korean violinist Hyeyoon Park.
Having fallen in love with the instrument when she was in primary school, Hyeyoon made her orchestral debut in Seoul at the age of nine.
She went on to become the youngest ever winner of the ARD International Music Competition in Munich at 17, and won the London Music Masters Award in 2012.
If you’ve never experienced a live orchestra, this is a great place to start.
Sinfonia Cymru and Hyeyoon will be performing big, uplifting and gorgeous music in an intimate performance at the Great Hall.
You’ll also experience Beethoven’s Violin Concerto for chamber orchestra, arranged by Welsh composer Dave Roche, as well as a special performance of Shostakovich’s Duets for Two Violins performed by Hyeyoon and Sinfonia Cymru Leader Haim Choi. There will also be music from Tchaikovsky, Finzi, Caroline Shaw and more.
Sinfonia Cymru and Hyeyoon at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Friday, February 14 at 7pm.
Tickets are on sale now, starting from just £3 for students to £18.