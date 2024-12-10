An unusual tale, a festive singalong and the Wardens’ annual traditional pantomime are all on offer at Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
On 20 December (7.45pm) see ‘CatGPT - The Nightmare Before Catmas’.
CatGPT is the mostly true tale of a local Welshman’s attempts to bring his beloved dead cat Lentil back to life using sophisticated robotics, sensors, complex AI and visuals.
Robin Wealleans has lovingly reimagined his kitty with all the augmented features a cat would love, from laser pointers to a meow synthesiser and minibar. Having triumphed at Edinburgh Fringe, L3NT1L and his hapless human now embark on an interactive Christmas UK tour with over two million possible permutations.
Expect a hilarious show about loss, neurodiversity and trying to make sense of it all.
With support by Welsh poet and comedian Claire Fergusson Walker and a lively Q&A afterwards, the show is for 16+ due to some sex and drugs references/satire and mild swearing.
On 21 December (7.30pm), its time for Singalong with Sgarmes and Friends.
With Elinor Powell’s Sgarmes, this hugely popular award-winning event raises money for Cyfeillion Bronglais League of Friends.
Join Sgarmes and special guests including Meibion Y Mynydd and Elinor’s children’s choir Sgarmangels in singing all your favourite Christmas songs.
In January Elinor returns with the Wardens’ pantomime, ‘Dick Whittington and the Pi-Rats of the Caribbean’.
Following last year’s critically acclaimed ‘Cinderella’, the Wardens return with ‘Dick Whittington and the Pi-Rats of the Caribbean’ (7-25 January) directed by Richard Cheshire, with musical direction by Elinor Powell and choreography by Lorna Lowe and Carl Ryan.
Richard Cheshire and Ioan Guile star, joined by Wardens' stalwarts Carl Ryan, Alex Neil, Julie McNicholls Vale, Donna Richards and Miriam Llwyd.
Packed full of jokes and fun routines, all ages will love this spectacular show, so book now before tickets sell out.
A British Sign Language performance of the show takes place on 19 January at 3pm.
Contact us the venue if you have access needs that require suitable seating at any of these events, or if you need a designated wheelchair space.