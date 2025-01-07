Richard, who has also written the pantomime and stars as its dame (Sarah the Cook) is delighted to introduce Aberystwyth audiences to this year's story. Loosely based on the traditional Dick Whittington tale, this version - specially created for the Wardens - sees Dick, Alice, and Tommy the cat not only having to help Fairy Clean Up defeat evil King Rat, but also trying to outwit the villainous Caribbean pi-rats to stop them from getting their hands on Captain Kidd's treasure!