The Wardens’ pantomime opens in Aberystwyth this Thursday - oh yes it does! - and it promises to be a swashbuckler of a show suitable for all ages.
Dick Whittington and the Pi-Rats of the Caribbean is at Aberystwyth Arts Centre from 9-25 January. There are 20 chances to see the show directed by Richard Cheshire, who returns to the Theatr y Werin stage following his summer season hit musical, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
Richard, who has also written the pantomime and stars as its dame (Sarah the Cook) is delighted to introduce Aberystwyth audiences to this year's story. Loosely based on the traditional Dick Whittington tale, this version - specially created for the Wardens - sees Dick, Alice, and Tommy the cat not only having to help Fairy Clean Up defeat evil King Rat, but also trying to outwit the villainous Caribbean pi-rats to stop them from getting their hands on Captain Kidd's treasure!
With spectacular sets and lighting effects, traditional and innovative routines, specially chosen songs conducted by musical director Elinor Powell, contemporary choreography by Lorna Lowe and Carl Ryan, and the Wardens’ usual mix of magic, comedy, and slapstick, Richard hopes everyone will find that this pantomime is a winner!
The show follows on from the Wardens’ 2024 production of Cinderella, and their 2023 show, Mother Goose, which won the National Operatic and Drama Society (NODA) regional award for Outstanding Pantomime. The Wardens Theatre Company was delighted to receive rave reviews for both shows which, thanks to their loyal audiences, played to packed houses night after night.
Joining Richard on stage this year are Wardens' stalwarts Ioan Guile, Alex Neil, Julie McNicholls Vale, Donna Richards and Miriam Llwyd.
Dick Whittington and the Pi-rats of the Caribbean, which has matinees and evening shows from Thursday, 9 January until Saturday, 25 January, is packed full of jokes and fun routines. People of all ages will love this spectacular show, so book your tickets fast before they go!
A British Sign Language performance of the pantomime will take place on Sunday, 19 January at 3pm.