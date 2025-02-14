Aberystwyth Arts Centre’s Youth Theatre members present ‘The Addams Family’ this May, and the venue’s Stage School youngsters take part in Disney and Pixar’s ‘Finding Nemo JR’ in June.
The Addams Family, on Friday, 2 and Saturday, 3rd May, is the authorized 60-minute edition of the Broadway musical for youth theatres based on the kooky and eccentric world of the infamous family.
Director Laura Oliver, Musical Director Sophie Rudge, and Choreographer Hannah Wylde have put the youngsters through their paces.
Laura said: "I am incredibly excited to bring The Addams Family Musical to life with our Lower Youth Theatre. This wonderfully quirky and heartfelt story of love, family, and embracing our differences is the perfect showcase for our young performers.”
The Addams Family is a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family. It’s every father’s nightmare—Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family. And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, she confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother.
On 13 and 14 June, the Stage School students present ‘Finding Nemo JR’.
Once again Laura Oliver and Hannah Wylde team up to direct and choreograph the show, with musical direction by Rachel Blair.
Laura said: "After the incredible success of ‘Frozen Jr’, I can’t wait to see our young performers dive into this vibrant underwater world, developing not only their artistic skills but also their confidence, teamwork and puppetry.
Aberystwyth Arts Centre Stage School is for performers aged 6-11.
If you are interested in Joining the Stage School, Youth Theatre or Dance School, or would like to learn more, contact [email protected] or call 01970 62 28 88.
Tickets for both shows are on sale now.