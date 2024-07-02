Coleg Ceredigion students entertained audiences at Aberystwyth’s Castle Theatre with their production of Mel Brooks’ ‘Young Frankenstein’.
The musical, based on the 1974 film, was the perfect vehicle to show off the many talents of the youngsters, both onstage and behind the scenes.
Heading up the cast was Grufudd Dewi Crimes as Frederick Frankenstein who worked hard and did well to deliver a fast-paced wordy performance.
Dilys Rose Roberts as Inga and Dharma Enfys ap Shem as Elizabeth excelled in their roles as Frederick’s love interests, and all three students acted, danced and sang their hearts out to deliver impressive performances.
The star of the show for me was Leif Tor Evans who played Igor. Leif was brilliant in this role, wringing every last drop of humour, empathy and fun from the part. Congratulations on a fantastic performance!
Congratulations also to the rest of the cast and crew who supported the main actors brilliantly. Slick moves – not only in dance numbers but also whilst shifting the set and props – kept the show moving at all times.
On opening night there were a few teething problems with sound at the start, but these things happen and the company coped brilliantly to deliver a delightful evening of entertainment, an evening that started from the moment you entered the theatre. Decorations, dimly lit corridors and sound effects set the scene for the fiendish – but also very funny – tale to follow.
Carl Lewis, performing arts lecturer and director of the show, worked incredibly hard to bring all the elements of theatre together, helping his students to understand the magic of live performance and how to deliver it to the audience. I look forward to seeing his next production.