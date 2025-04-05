An electronic music duo from Aberystwyth return to the seaside town tonight where they will perform at Bank Vaults.
Now based in Cardiff, Gwion ap Iago and Steffan Woodruff perform under the name Roughion.
Known for their dynamic live performances, Roughion seamlessly blend elements of house, techno, and trance, creating immersive soundscapes that captivate audiences. Beyond their original productions, Roughion is also recognised for their work as re-mixers, producers, and promoters, contributing significantly to the Welsh electronic music scene. Their commitment to pushing musical boundaries and fostering local talent has solidified their reputation as innovators within the industry.
They released an album called ‘Wired and Wonderful’ on Sunday, 23 February, and will showcase music from it tonight (Saturday, 5 April) at New Street’s Bank Vault.
Joining them are Rolli and Sgilti.
Entry is free and the evening starts at 7pm.