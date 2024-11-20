Prokofiev was a bit of a rebel and achieved notoriety with dissonant and virtuosic works. He travelled and lived abroad after the 1917 Russian Revolution achieving great success as a pianist and composer in America and Europe. He composed his second Violin Concerto in 1935 as he was preparing to return to his beloved Russia but this meant abandoning the “decadent formalism’ of his early years to appease Stalin and the artistic ideals of “Soviet realism”. Soloist in the Prokofiev is violinist Eleanor Corr, winner of the Royal Overseas League Competition 2020, leader of English Touring Opera and a Philip and Dorothy green young artist.