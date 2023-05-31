Barrie Stott, group leader, said: “The Arts Centre Youth Theatre’s involvement in the National Theatre Connections Festival is the highlight of each year for me. Each year we are given the privilege of staging a brand new play and the whole production team, myself especially, are incredibly proud of the young people we work with on a daily basis. What better way to recognise their hard work, dedication and perseverance than by being given the opportunity to perform at the National Theatre in London? It will be a fantastic experience for all of us and one that I am sure we will not forget in a hurry!”