The writer and director of the 90s cult classic Twin Town is hosting question and answer sessions to celebrate the film's 25th anniversary.
Twin Town, written by Kevin Allen, catapulted Welsh cinema into the mainstream back in the late 90s. It was the film that showed off actor Rhys Ifans as a unique talent, and it also showed a side of Welsh culture that is rarely portrayed on screens big or small.
Bafta nominated, the film is now 25 years old and to mark the occasion, its writer and director, Kevin Allen, is touring around Wales hosting in-person question and answer sessions following screenings of the classic movie.
Having already visited Aberystwyth, there will be a special screening and Q&A with Kevin Allen will also be held at Theatr Mwldan on Friday, 22 March, from 7pm.
A screening and Q&A will also be held at Y Galeri in Caernarfon at 8pm on Tuesday, 26 March.