Cardigan’s Mwldan has another great selection of events this week.
On Saturday, 23 March at 2.15pm, historian Glen Johnson will present a selection of photographs at Mwldan - many never before seen publicly - showing the River Teifi from Cenarth to the sea.
The images show not only the waterway itself, but a wide variety of users, from coraclemen, anglers and seine-net fishermen to sailing ships, lifeboat men and coastguards.
Over the coming months Mwldan will host a number of events that explore the local River Teifi, starting with this. Mwldan would love to hear people’s memories of the river so take them along to share.
This talk is in English in Mwldan’s gallery area. Arrive early if you need a seat with a back.
Slightly earlier at 2pm, Mwldan screen a fantastic concert celebrating 80 years of the legendary theatre-writing team of composer Richard Rodgers and lyricist-dramatist Oscar Hammerstein II.
This landmark event from the Theatre Royal Drury Lane will feature the 40-piece Rodgers & Hammerstein Concert Orchestra, international stars of the stage and screen, a West End chamber choir, dance ensemble and surprise guest appearances.
On Sunday, 24 March (6.45pm) Theatr Mwldan Film Society screen the Nigerian film Mami Wata (12A) as part of the WOW Wales One World Film Festival.
Discontent brews as a village, shunning modernity, embraces a faith healer embodying the water spirit Mami Wata. Rejecting modern norms, the village grapples with spiritual conflict, where traditions clash with the allure of the water deity.
Nigeria’s black-and-white Oscar entry for 2024 spins a captivating fable, intertwining bewitching imagery with haunting narrative threads. A complex dance between spirituality and dissent that leaves audiences around the world entranced.