It was all (cat’s) eyes down earlier this month when a packed Penparcau Hwb got out their bingo dabbers to raise money for charity.
Volunteers from Aberystwyth Cats Protection came up with the purrfect way to raise vital funds for the group with a fun-filled night of Bingo to raise cash for the animal charity
The event took place on Saturday, 9 March and entry cost £10 per person and included eight games and refreshments of tea, coffee and delicious home made cakes.
There were cat and Easter-related prizes for line and full house winners and the evening proved so popular that extra tables and chairs had to be brought out.
Alyson Cole, the volunteer fundraiser for Aberystwyth Cats Protection and bingo caller on the night, has been tasked to hold external events to raise money for Aberystwyth Cats Protection and cats in Ceredigion.
She said: “This is, I think, the first Bingo event we’ve had, and the first fundraising event we’ve had for a while, so we’re hoping to do maybe another Bingo or...stay tuned to more events on our Facebook page!”
The night was a success for the charity, raising £310.
To donate, or even foster cats in Ceredigion, visit https://www.cats.org.uk/aberystwyth.