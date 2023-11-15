On Sunday, 26 November, Theatr Mwldan Film Society will screen The Blue Caftan, which follows a heart-wrenching love triangle between a middle-aged couple and a younger man.
Set in the medina of the Moroccan town Salé, Mina and her husband Halim run a small shop selling traditional caftans, but the arrival of a handsome new apprentice, Youssef, stirs problems when Halim realises his attraction to him.
Winner of the FIPRESCI critics’ prize for the Un Certain Regard section in Cannes 2022, The Blue Caftan was also Morocco’s entry for the 2023 Oscars.
On Sunday evenings from September to May, TMFS screens a carefully curated season of exceptional movies. The films range from world cinema through to British independent film, compelling documentaries and animations.