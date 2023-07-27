A nationally acclaimed duo performed at Plas Tan y Bwlch for the most recent Cerdd Ardudwy and Harlech Music Society concert.
On 18 July the audience was treated to an extremely enjoyable performance by the vivacious Enigma Duo.
Lawrence Kempton and Katherine Thomas provided a sparkling and virtuoso programme including works from Mozart, Sibelius and Grieg.
Katherine is the principal harpist with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra.
The next concert is planned for September and will feature the guitarist Richard Durrant.
