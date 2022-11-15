African flavour for art display
An exhibition of paintings and lino cut prints starts today in Clarach (Saturday, 26 November).
The two-day exhibition (26 and 27 November) has been organised by Warwick Neville and his Zimbabwe artist friend, Brian Mandizira.
“We have known each other for many years and have always worked together,” said Warwick.
“Brian has been creating bright, vivid paintings for many years now. He enjoys painting the local African landscapes and other scenes from around Zimbabwe, and has recently started exploring places like Kenya, painting the Maasai dancers and warriors.
“I have recently started doing woodcut and lino cut printing. I got hooked on this form of art at the beginning of Covid lockdown and have not looked back. . I create large dramatic prints, mainly mono colour but with lots of movement, mimicking the natural movements of nature.”
The exhibition, at Nantcellan Barns, Clarach (SY23 3DR) is open to the public from 10am to 5pm.
