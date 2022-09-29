Afternoon of films on historic Cardi Bach
Cardigan’s Theatr Mwldan hosts the fascinating Cardi Bach event once more.
Taking place from 2pm on Saturday, 8 October, the venue will screen a collection of four short films based on the Cardi Bach Railway, which ran from Whitland to Cardigan between 1886-1963.
The line was noted for its attractive scenery and severe gradients. For many in the area, the line was the focus of the community, gaining the nickname the Cardi Bach.
Earmarked for closure under the Beeching Axe, the line ceased operation on 27 May 1963. The closure marked a change in a whole way of life.
Included is a film by Dr George Penn documenting the last journey of the train in 1962, a film which shows on-board views, another that details the journey of a passenger from Carmarthen to see her family in Eglwyswrw and one that shows the line in full operation in 1957.
Narrated live by Emyr Phillips, the event is bilingual.
