In the daytime, three artists - Gareth Bonello, Isa Suarez and R.M. Sánchez-Camus - will share their experiences and work developed in their time in Elan through presentations and in situ performances in locations throughout the Elan Valley Estate. In the afternoon they will be joined by Ffion Rhys, visual arts manager and curator at Aberystwyth Arts Centre and Professor Heike Roms from Exeter University for a panel discussion on arts in a rural context.