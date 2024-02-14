Tywyn photographer Kelly Doody has written this interesting piece to accompany one of her creations of Devil’s Bridge in Ceredigion.
Kelly has included her dog in the scene, and writes about an artist’s interpretation of the tourist attraction throughout history and how they have influenced her own interpretation of Devil’s Bridge.
Kelly writes: “Throughout my little excursions around Wales so far, the names of the places I visit always intrigue me. I wonder about the meaning and history behind, and what would influence such a name. One that has stayed with me since visiting is, Devil’s Bridge Falls 12 miles outside of Aberystwyth.
“It has been said that the name Devil’s Bridge was first used when Thomas Johnes started attracting visitors to his new hunting lodge in 1790. In 1947 it became the Haford Arms Hotel for the first time.
“For over 100 years, people have been visiting Devil’s Bridge for its unique structure and folklore. The artistry, poetry and stories that the bridge has influenced throughout history are what has inspired me to create my own interpretation.
“One of the earliest artist interpretations I have found is a sketch by British artist Joseph Mallord William Turner, titled Two Bridges over a Waterfall, at Devil’s Bridge on graphite paper in 1792.
“Another is by British artist John Sell Cotman, The Devil’s Bridge, Cardiganshire in 1838. His medium was etching paper and he made ‘on the spot’ sketches in pencil. Cotman and Turner focused on the landscape, the water flowing underneath the bridge with the surrounding forestry.
“The attraction Devil’s Bridge can be shown in Turner’s interpretation where he has included other people also visiting the bridge.
“The third bridge was built in 1901.
“In the 11th century the Devil visited Wales. What has influenced my own interpretation of Devil’s Bridge is how the legend continues. According to the legend, the original bridge was built by the Devil himself, as it was too difficult for mortals to build. For his own benefit, the Devil agreed to build the bridge in exchange for the soul of the first being to cross the bridge.
“However he was tricked by an old woman, who knowingly threw a loaf of bread across the bridge, encouraging her border collie to run after, thus becoming the first ‘soul’ to cross the new bridge.”