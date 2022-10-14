Anime and manga take centre stage for return of Kotatsu Festival to Aberystwyth
Subscribe newsletter
A festival dedicated to the latest animated films from Japan returns to Aberystwyth later this month.
Aberystwyth Arts Centre will host the Kotatsu Japanese Animation Festival once again as it presents a great selection of screenings and events for anime and manga fans from Friday, 28 October to Tuesday, 1 November.
Festival organiser Eiko Meredith is delighted to have Aberystwyth once again on the schedule for the festival which has already visited Chapter Arts in Cardiff and Pontio in Bangor.
She said: “As a proud Otaku myself, I love manga and anime, and I’m so happy to bring the Kotatsu Festival to Aberystwyth Arts Center again this year.
“I am still very moved as our festival is welcomed so passionately each year at Aberystwyth.
“We want everyone to be able to watch the latest anime film releases wherever they are, so with 14 great feature films and one amazing short film, and the rising cost of living very much in mind, we are offering visitors to the festival five tickets for the price of four.
“I hope you will come along and enjoy our Kotatsu gathering.”
This year’s selection of films includes Inu-Oh, the latest film from the acclaimed award-winning director Masaaki Yuasa; the much-loved Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero; and stop-motion indie animation Junk Head - director Takehide Hori’s film debut took seven years to complete, and the film was highly praised by Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro.
Since the festival’s inception, one of its goals has been to act as a gateway into the diverse world of Japanese animation. This year, a short film by Akiwashi called Living in a World Without Magic is being showcased. This animated music video was her university graduation project and also the first creation of Euluca Lab, the creator team to which she belongs.
New this year, there will also be a free reading corner, giving fans the opportunity to read some of their favourite manga, or general Anime/Japan-related books and magazines for all ages, and of course they are in English and Japanese.
Any Kotatsu fans who may not be able to afford as many tickets as they’d hoped this year because of the ongoing cost of living crisis, can still go along, join in the festivities, and feel included.
There will be an all-day festival marketplace, selling a variety of Japan/anime/manga-related goods.
Finally, there is the festival raffle to fundraise for future events. The prizes are all listed on the festival website at www.kotatsufestival.com/raffle
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |