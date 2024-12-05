If you missed this year’s Other Voices festival in Cardigan or if you want to relive the experience, you can see highlights on TV later this month.
Watch as Manic Street Preachers frontman James Dean Bradfield takes to the stage at the festival, performing some of the band’s well-known tracks in a rare solo acoustic set, and singing in Welsh for the very first time.
In this special hour-long programme, presenter Huw Stephens shares his highlights from the festival, including performances from soulful Canadian singer songwriter Charlotte Day Wilson, performance powerhouse Nadine Shah, sublime vocalist Victor Ray, acclaimed Merseyside singer songwriter Bill Ryder-Jones, Welsh Music Prize winner Georgia Ruth and - with a debut album tipped as one of 2024’s best - Fabiana Palladino.
As part of the programme, Huw also sits down to talk with some of the headline acts from the weekend, including special interviews with James Dean Bradfield and Nadine Shah.
Other Voices Cardigan is on BBC Two Wales, 21 December, 10.55pm.