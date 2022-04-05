Art society looks ahead to Easter exhibition

Gareth Jones has donated his artwork to the society ( Aberdyfi Art Society )

ABERDYFI Art Society will hold an art exhibition at Neuadd Dyfi this Easter.

The society is also offering people the chance to win the above picture by professional artist, Gareth Jones.

“Gareth has very kindly allowed us to use this picture as the raffle prize in our Easter

exhibition taking place from Wednesday, 13 April to Wednesday, 20 April,” a society spokesperson explained.

“Come along to the Neuadd Dyfi in Aberdyfi from 10am-4pm.

“The hall is open each day for you to see some of the wonderful artwork our members have produced.

“Entry is free but if you love this picture as much as we do then feel free to buy a

raffle ticket. We look forward to meeting you there.”

The society is also putting out a call for new members.