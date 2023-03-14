Ceredigion artist Mary Lloyd Jones has launched her latest exhibition at Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
Since childhood, Mary’s ambition was to be an artist, and her upbringing in a close-knit rural Welsh community in Devil’s Bridge has been a major influence on her work throughout her career and gives us a unique perspective from a women’s eye.
An arts centre spokesperson said: “Her work is based in the landscape, but not the accurate representational image of the picturesque, but the expression, experience, and memory of being in a certain place in the landscape.
“We go beneath the superficial beauty to explore people’s relationship and environmental impact on the land, and that over an age. We go away from the familiar tourist destinations to the silver and lead mines of the Rheidol and Ystwyth valleys, up the coal heaps of the Rhondda Valley and the remote paths of the uplands.
“We see the traces of our ancestors who carved symbols on stone of the Ogham alphabet during the 4th century, the Coelbren alphabet of the 18th century poet Iolo Morgannwg, the pattern of fields shaped by the shepherds and the scars of the miners’ industry.
“One thing that is clear here is that Mary is a master in the language of colour, composing easily with them to create harmony and discord and a rich sensory experience for the viewer.
“Her works are in the public collections of the National Library of Wales, Amgueddfa Cymru and Cardiff University amongst others and we extend our thanks to the Gregynog Trust, and Carmarthenshire County Council for loaning works. Mary Lloyd Jones is represented by Martin Tinney Gallery.
“Our thanks go to Mary, her daughter Gudrun, her grandson Osian, artist Angharad Lewis and Culture Colony for collaborating with us on this exhibition.”
The exhibition continues until 2 April.