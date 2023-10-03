AN Aberystwyth tour guide and mosaic crafter will be hosting guides with a spooky twist throughout October.
Aberystwyth-based business, Aberdabadoo, offers tours which explore the mosaics scattered around Aberystwyth, as well as guided retellings of local tales, such as a World War 2 love story based on the real handwritten notes of students studying at Aberystwyth University at the time.
After a year of preparation and research - including meetings with Aberystwyth’s paranormal society - Aberdabadoo founder Alison Pierce will be offering a new and unique tour called ‘spot the ghoulsh*t’ taking place across this month.
The tour costs £10 and offers an almost two hour long ‘tongue in cheek’ guide through the spookiest spots in Aberystwyth.
It will be loosely based on historical facts and the idea behind the night is that participants guess which stories are true and which are ‘ghoulsh*t’
Although Ms Pierse doesn’t want to give too much away, she said the tour will include the real human skeleton at Aberystwyth castle. Ms Pierse also promised the night will include its fair share of surprises.
She said: “This isn’t a tour that will scare you out of your skin, it’s a tongue and cheek tour that’s loosely based on historical facts. It’s done in the best taste and it’s about having fun.
“After each story is told, there will be an opportunity for the group to vote on whether the story is true or not. I’ve got some other surprises organised too.
“We’re encouraging people to dress up and everyone will also be treated to a complimentary Masala Chai spiced tea, as well as a ‘witches finger.”
The first tour takes place on Friday 6 October at 3:30 pm at the entrance of Aberystwyth’s pier. More tours will take place at the same time on 10 October, 18 October. An adaptation of the tour for people with mobility difficulties will take place at 7:30 on 25 October.
If there is more interest, Ms Pierse said she will host the tour again later in the year.