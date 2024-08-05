Artist Ann Fletcher-Williams will create abstract works inspired by the local landscape and traditions of Welsh quilt making at The Seagull, Cardigan from 10-17 August.
The Seagull is free to enter and open daily from 10.30am-4pm.
Ann has lived in Cardigan since 2022 but has been a regular visitor to this part of Wales since she was 15 months old. Family holidays forged a life-long love affair with the majestic hills, rugged coast and endlessly fascinating shoreline of West Wales.
PATCHWORKS/CLYTWAITH is a new collection of colourful paintings based on the richly layered history of Welsh patchwork and Ann’s local estuary at ‘The Patch’ beach near Gwbert in Ceredigion. The paintings reflect Ann’s relationship with Wales and the Ceredigion landscape. She uses mixed media, mainly acrylic paint and collage with oil pastels, to make her paintings and enjoys exploring what colour can be in relation to the landscape.
Ann is excited to be part of the Ceredigion Art & Craft Trail Open Studios event.