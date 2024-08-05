PATCHWORKS/CLYTWAITH is a new collection of colourful paintings based on the richly layered history of Welsh patchwork and Ann’s local estuary at ‘The Patch’ beach near Gwbert in Ceredigion. The paintings reflect Ann’s relationship with Wales and the Ceredigion landscape. She uses mixed media, mainly acrylic paint and collage with oil pastels, to make her paintings and enjoys exploring what colour can be in relation to the landscape.