Plans to site metal containers near a listed building to provide additional storage for Cardigan’s Theatre Mwldan have been submitted to Ceredigion County Council.
The application by Theatr Mwldan of Bath House Road seeks permission for six new green metal storage containers, along with a new security gate to the Bath House car park to “provide essential additional storage for Theatr Mwldan”.
Three of the 20 foot by eight-foot containers would be sited alongside the Mwldan Business Centre, a Grade II listed building, and the remaining three in a cleared bramble area in the car park adjacent to Theatr Mwldan.
A supporting statement says: “Given that Bath House is a Grade II listed building it’s important that the appearance and setting of the listed building is not adversely affected.
“With this in mind, the proposal looks at installing planted trellis screens to one side of each container, with the exception of one of them which is naturally well screened.
“The containers themselves are dark green in colour, and combined with the trellis screens the containers will be as subtle as they possibly can, given their nature.
The application will be considered by Ceredigion County Council planners at a later date.