Artists have been commissioned to create installations that represent the history of Caernarfon.
The installations will be placed in two prominent spaces within the town centre: on the retail high street, Pool Street and the area surrounding Ffordd y Felin car park – the former site of the popular music venue, Tan y Bont.
The artists will collaborate with the community to create pieces of art that will represent Caernarfon’s history and people, thanks to a community project led by Galeri Caernarfon, Canfas.
Designers Ann Catrin Evans and Lois Prys will create the commission for Pool Street. Their idea was inspired by the strong historical connections to milliners, dressmakers, boot makers, tailors, and rope and twine makers on Pool Street, as well as the flow of the Cadnant river through the town centre.
Lois said: “We wanted to create something that would combine weaving, sewing and rope making techniques with the flow of the river Cadnant to create a spectacular art installation along Pool Street.
“We will work with local community groups to create the piece and it will be a true team effort.
“We are excited to guide the community in creating something beautiful—something we can all be proud of.”
Gisda, a charity providing support and opportunities to young people in north Wales, will lead the work at the former music venue, Clwb Tan-y-Bont. They aim to create art pieces encased in acrylic boxes, inspired by the songs, albums, and musicians who performed at the club.
Malan Fôn Jones, Gisda’s creative team leader said: “As a musician from Caernarfon, it’s important to me that we commemorate the impact Caernarfon has had on the Welsh rock scene.
“Clwb Tan y Bont’s history is unique and exciting, and as well as my personal interest, it will also be amazing to share Caernarfon’s music history with the young people in Gisda – letting them be creative and leave their own mark on the town.”
Canfas, a community project of Galeri Caernarfon, is funded by the Arts Council of Wales and Gwynedd Council’s Town Transformation scheme.
During the pilot phase of the scheme, artist Teresa Jenellen created a huge banner representing one of the town’s maritime heroes, Ellen Edwards. This banner can be seen on one of the council’s car parks in Victoria Dock.
Alaw Llwyd, Canfas project leader said, “The standard of the entries that we got for this work was very high, and we are delighted that such prominent artists will be leading the work.
“Under their experienced guidance, we will be giving the local community an opportunity to share their stories, but also to learn more about the history of the town.
“As well as the main pieces of work, we will also be working with other local artists to create sound elements for both locations. Hedydd Ioan and Sarah Zyborska will be leading on creating a soundtrack of the historical sounds of the town and creative community project ‘Mwy’ will be speaking with locals and recording their memories of the town.”
The commissioned artists will work with the community over the next few months to create the art pieces, aiming to install them by the end of March.