Portraits of Welsh poet and priest RS Thomas will go on display in Gwynedd to mark the 25th anniversary of his death.
Bangor Cathedral hosts the exhibition from until Thursday, 25 September.
RS Thomas died on 25 September 2000. Portraits by Welsh artist Wil Rowlands, Stephen Hopper of Llanrhaeader and Mildred Elsie Eldridge the wife of RS Thomas, plus photo-portraits by Howard Barlow, John Hedgecoe and Bernard Mitchell will commemorate the anniversary.
The exhibition concludes with a service in the Cathedral led by the new dean, Canon Dr Manon Ceridwen James followed by a harp recital.
Emyn i Gymro (Hymn to a Welshman) will be performed by harpist Mared Emlyn and Susan Fogarty who has a 'ministry through poetry'.
