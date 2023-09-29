Borth Arts is exhibiting for a second time at Mid Wales Arts in Caersws after a successful show there in 2017.
Edge sees the visual artists of Borth Arts using a variety of media and techniques, inspired by the unique environment of Borth – sea, beach, mountains, colour and ever-changing light. Both artists and location are literally on the edge, trapped between the sea and the mountains.
Curating Edge is Rachel Rea, who will also be showing work. Rachel is a local artist and curator who, as a former resident, has always been inspired by Borth and its affinity to the sea.
“I have painted, walked and swum around Borth and Aberystwyth for the last 10 years,” she said.
“I have fallen in love with the village on the edge of the sea, clinging onto land through many a storm.
“My work has developed out of frothy swims in winter waves, the calm of floating on the surface on a still day, and from the quiet moments looking out over the fields, ocean and bog from the studio window.”
Rachel has worked at Aberystwyth Arts Centre for the last six years and also works as a curator for the university.
Edge is dedicated to Peter Jones, a founder member of Borth Arts who sadly passed away last February. He will be dearly missed by all.
Borth Arts reflects the whole spectrum of artistic endeavour. Spoken word, drama and music are represented, as well as the visual arts. The group’s aim is to support artists living and working locally, not only providing opportunities for exhibiting their work, but also creating opportunities for the sharing of expertise and the learning of new skills.
It believes that arts and culture play an important role in the enrichment and wellbeing of the wider community.
The artists exhibiting are: Bodge, Phil Dalton, Lynne Dickens, Jonah Evans, Stuart Evans, Annie Ferris, Heather Fletcher, Mary Francis, Linda Henry, Neil Johnson, Peter Jones, Becky Knight, Sue Lee, Diane Logan, Emma Maar, Hannah Mann, Mike Mann, Martine Ormerod, Sarah Pugh, Rachel Rea, Eve Smith (whose work is pictured above), Dean Tweedy and Jenny Williamson.
Edge runs until 29 October at Mid Wales Arts, Maes Mawr, Caersws, Thursday to Sunday, 11am to 4pm.