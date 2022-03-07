Arts venue to reopen this Thursday

The theatre and cinema at Neuadd Dwyfor in Pwllheli will open their doors this Thursday (10 March) after a £900,000 refurbishment.

The first show to take to the stage will be a one-person performance entitled The Many Lives of Amy Dillwyn by the Lighthouse Theatre company.

The production, performed by Sonia Beck, charts the life of suffragist, industrialist, philanthropist, cigar-smoking, boundary breaker Amy Dillwyn.

Cwmni Theatr Fran Wen will stage the first Welsh language performance at the new look Neuadd Dwyfor with Ynys Alys later this month, on 22 and 23 March.

Councillor Gareth Thomas, cabinet member for economy and community said: “Neuadd Dwyfor has seen substantial improvements to the building’s interior with a new welcoming foyer and cafe bar area welcoming visitors back to the theatre and cinema, and a new bar and lounge area being created upstairs.

“New seating has been installed in the auditorium and upper balcony with 222 seating capacity including two designated wheelchair spaces.

“The refurbished library housed on the ground floor opened in February, and I’d urge anyone who hasn’t been along to visit the new-look building.

“Further restoration work will continue this year on the historic red brick building, and it is hoped that Neuadd Dwyfor will develop into a vibrant hub for the arts and culture scene in Llyn, and will also serve as a community hub breathing new life into the town of Pwllheli.”

Ceridwen Price, performing arts officer at Neuadd Dwyfor added: “As staff, we are all really excited to welcome old and new users back into Neuadd Dwyfor, we know that people have missed the cinema and stage productions especially.

“We hope that everyone will like the changes that have been made, whilst still retaining that homely and unique character that people love and value at Neuadd Dwyfor.”

A programme of films will be available over the coming months with plans to expand the events programme to include live music, gigs, comedy and talks. Details of these can be found on Neuadd Dwyfor’s new website, www.NeuaddDwyfor.cymru, on social media or via the local press.

The auditorium and meeting rooms are available to hire during daytime and the library space in the evening.

The venue’s library, which has also been given a makeover, reopened on Valentine’s Day.

Cllr Thomas said then: “The new look library will welcome users back with brand new furniture and shelving and a brand new designated children’s area which will host regular children’s story-times and baby rhyme-time sessions.