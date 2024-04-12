Attic Theatre, Newcastle Emlyn present ‘Two’ by Jim Cartwright.
The play takes place in a pub, run by a husband and wife.
They offer customers a warm welcome but are from warm to each other. We learn of the calamitous event that led to their dislike for each other.
With the addition of some eclectic customers there are moments of real humour, poignancy, high emotion, and tenderness. This is a play about life, love, and loss. Do we get a happy ending? See the play to find out.
The play runs from Thursday to Saturday, 18-20 and again from 25-27 April.
And just to shake things up a little, the Attic Players’ production will feature two casts with two people in each cast playing the various customers.
Tickets are available online now at www.attictheatre.wales for (£9 with concessions available for £8), or in person at Fair and Fabulous in Newcastle Emlyn.
Doors open each evening at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.