Local author Lindsay Ashford’s thirteenth novel has just been released.
‘Through the Mist’ is a haunting tale of dark secrets.
Set in Cornwall in the 1940s, it was inspired by the 80-year-old mystery of a woman who died after visiting a cottage near St Ives where black magic rituals were rumoured to have taken place.
“My novel imagines a young couple moving into the cottage after it has lain derelict for years,” Lindsay said.
“The creepy atmosphere of the place manifests when a sinister doll is found hidden in the chimney. It soon becomes clear that the husband knows more about the grim history of the house than he’s letting on...”
Lindsay’s books have sold more than 800,000 copies worldwide and have been translated into more than a dozen languages. A former Borth resident, she now lives in a medieval farmhouse near Llandrindod Wells.
‘Through the Mist’, published by Lake Union, is available in e-book and print form via Amazon.