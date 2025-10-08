An exhibition at Bala’s Palé Hall will end on 19 October.
FORM & ESSENCE, launched on 20 September, is in the elegant marquee set within Palé Hall’s historic grounds.
The exhibition, which showcases work from five accomplished contemporary artists, was met with acclaim for both its curatorial vision and the breathtaking backdrop of the Dee Valley.
Featured artists include sculptor Steve Page, printmaker Ruth Thomas RCA, painters Heather Eastes and Alla Chakir, and painter and sculptor, Andy Dobbie.
Working primarily in bronze, Steve captures the essence of animal forms with a minimalist style that balances realism with abstraction. His work reflects a deep sensitivity to movement and gesture in the natural world.
Based in rural North Wales, printmaker Ruth is known for her innovative collagraphs crafted from locally sourced natural materials such as feathers, grasses, and leaves. Her handmade and unique prints transform texture into striking visual narratives, capturing the essence of the landscape of north Wales.
Through her painting, Heather explores memory, identity, and the subconscious. Her small oil panels recall childhood encounters with animals and places tender recollections of Sunday visits, holiday encounters, or imagined wishes to connect. Each piece is both intimate and emotional, transforming personal memory into universal reflection. Heather is a member of The Welsh Group and exhibits widely in Wales.
Through expressive painting, Alla creates meditative works that bridge spirituality, philosophy, and introspection. Her paintings explore moments of reflection and human connection, often blending figurative and abstract elements. Her paintings invite viewers into a contemplative space where colour and form act as a pathway to inner stillness.
Andy investigates the perception of the human figure through dynamic, fragmented forms. His work engages with geometry, structure, and movement, offering a fresh perspective on the human body in space.
The exhibition is open Thursdays to Sundays, 10am-5pm, until 19 October.
