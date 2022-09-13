Band on the hunt for new recruits
Subscribe newsletter
OAKLEY Silver Band has been looking back at a successful summer.
The Blaenau Ffestiniog-based band has been busy entertaining the masses at the bandstand pavilion in the stunning surroundings of Portmeirion.
The concerts were enthusiastically received by the many visitors to the beautiful location, and showed their appreciation by donating to the band’s chosen charity, The Portmeirion Ukraine Appeal Fund.
The band is exceptionally proud to have contributed the amazing sum of £528.49 towards the appeal.
Musical director Paul Wilson said what is particularly commendable is that the band has been exceptionally busy over the summer period but still managed to find time to rehearse and compete at the Tregaron Eisteddfod, where they were amongst the prize winners.
The band rehearses every Monday evening in Blaenau and new members are always welcome.
They are particularly enthusiastic about boosting the ranks of Band Bach, the junior/beginner band which rehearses every Wednesday under the expert tutelage of Aled Williams, a local music teacher and principal euphonium player with Northop Silver Band.
For more information regarding band membership or to book the band, please email [email protected]
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |