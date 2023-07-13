The world’s greatest classical music festival comes to Aberystwyth Arts Centre on 30 July as part of the BBC Proms’ ‘Proms at’ chamber concerts.
Alongside eight weeks of music at the Royal Albert Hall featuring orchestras and soloists from across the globe, BBC Proms is travelling across the UK with a series of unique chamber concerts all to be broadcast on Radio 3.
For the Proms at Aberystwyth, Owain Park directs The Gesualdo Six (pictured) in a journey through five centuries of madrigals, from English Tudor composer Thomas Weelkes (marking 400 years since his death) and Orlando Gibbons, to contemporary composers Judith Weir and Sarah Rimkus.
The ‘Proms at’ series takes place in all four nations across the UK: Perth (Perth Theatre and Concert Hall), Londonderry (Guildhall Derry), Dewsbury (Dewsbury Town Hall), Truro (Hall for Cornwall), Aberystwyth (Aberystwyth Arts Centre) and Hippodrome in Great Yarmouth.
David Pickard, director, BBC Proms, said: “Since the inception of the Proms in 1895, the aim has been to bring the best of classical music, performed to the highest of standards, to the widest possible audience.
“I’m delighted that this summer there will be a BBC Prom chamber concert in every nation of the UK, and that we will visit Aberystwyth Arts Centre with the celebrated vocal group The Gesualdo Six.
“We hope that audiences will be entertained and inspired by the joy of live classical music.”
The concert will be broadcast on BBC Radio 3; date to be confirmed.