The commission culminated in ‘Tîn Droi’ – Welsh for “dawdling” – a limited-edition book containing almost 600 drawings, each produced digitally within 24 hours of visiting a property. Williams journeyed from Anglesey in the north-west to Newport in the south-east, taking in everything from the views at Rhossili to the gardens at Powis Castle. Other locations include Bodnant Garden, Dinefwr, Erddig, Dyffryn Gardens, Llanerchaeron and Plas yn Rhiw. Seeing so many sites in quick succession made him reflect on who these places area for today.