Top choirs from across Wales will perform at Aberystwyth Arts Centre this weekend (16 to 18 February) when the Côr Cymru competition returns to the seaside town.
There are five categories in this competition – Youth, Equal Voice, Mixed, Children’s and Show Choirs – all singing for a place in the Côr Cymru 2024 final which takes place on 12 May.
The competition starts with the Youth Choirs on Friday evening, Show and Mixed Choirs on Saturday and Children’s and Equal Voice Choirs on Sunday.
The competition is organised by Rondo Media and will be broadcast on S4C.
For free tickets to enjoy a feast of choral singing, email [email protected] or telephone 029 2022 3456.