TICKETS for this year's Big Tribute Festival will go on sale at midnight on Thursday.
The popular festival, which has become a staple of the summer calendar, will return to Lovesgrove near Aberystwyth on 23-25 August.
Featuring the best tribute acts and local musicians over the bank holiday weekend, the festival has gained a stellar reputation as the unmissable family event of the summer.
Organisers will be announcing the main stage line up when tickets for the 2024 Big Tribute festival go on sale at midnight tonight (Thursday, 1 February).
The website will feature a ticket sales link with festival-goers also able to buy tickets in person from Aberystwyth Arts Centre's Box Office.
This year, organisers are removing tiered adult ticket pricing and going on sale with one standard price as follows:
Weekend adult tickets - £100
Weekend Young Person (13 - 17 years old) - £35
Weekend Child - (5 - 12 years old) - £20
Weekend Under 5s – Free
Live in Vehicle pass - £45
(You need one of these if you are planning to bring a campervan, caravan or motorhome)
+ 6% booking fee
In a statement on social media, organisers added: "Since our 2023 event, Aberystywth Arts Centre Box Office (who manage bookings on our behalf) have invested in new ticketing software so we are hopeful that it will cope with anticipated high demand much better than the previous system.
"As always, the festival capacity will remain at 5,000.
"Ticket prices have increased slightly from last year as the running costs of the event continue to rise dramatically.
"We have kept any increase to a minimum whilst also keeping the event viable. We still believe that the Big Tribute is still one of the best value for money festivals in the UK.
"Under 18 tickets are linked to adult tickets."
Day tickets will go on sale from June 2024.