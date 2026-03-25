Poet and lyricist Patrick Jones will share his experiences in Palestine and his own psychological journey through loss and grief at Cardigan’s Cellar Bards on Friday, 10 April.
Doors open at 7.30pm for the event, in which Patrick will perform poems of healing, awe, resilience, hope and transformation, some inspired by a visit to the Occupied West Bank in 2023, where the brave, resilient people he met asked him to go back and tell their stories.
The first part of his forthcoming collection, ‘Antidotes to Dissolution’, to be published by Parthian in June, offers glimpses of Patrick’s first-hand experience of the people and the place and documents the genocide in Gaza livestreamed into our homes since October 2023. ‘The Heart is a Security Risk’ is a love letter to Palestine; a small act of resistance and solidarity with the Palestinian people.
In part two Patrick explores sea swimming, breathwork, meditation, yoga, walking and gratitude practices following personal difficulties of loss, grief, toxic relationships and major surgery. He addresses our wellbeing and environment, asking how can we be kind to each other, and to ourselves? Using poetry to navigate the sometimes crushing world we live in.
Patrick is the author of six performed works and many more published over 30 years including spoken word album A Constellation of Sorrows (R*E*P*E*A*T Records, 2024), poetry pamphlet and spoken word album Inviting the Light (2024), lyrics for James Dean Bradfield’s Even in Exile album (Sony Records, 2020) and the special 20th anniversary edition of Fuse/Fracture: Poems (2001-2021) with Parthian.
Aberaeron poet Karen Gemma Brewer returns as MC with open mic slots available for anyone who wants to share words with the audience. Entry is £5 on the door and includes a free raffle.
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