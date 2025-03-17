Borth Fest is returning after the success of its inaugural year.
Enthusiastic volunteers have announced this week that the art, film and music festival that took over the village last year is returning on 23-26 May.
The weekend-long festival launched by residents is described as “showcasing the depth and range of creativity billowing from the community”.
Last year the festival featured film screenings, art exhibitions, talks, workshops, live music as well as a scarecrow competition.
This year the organisers have so far announced live music at the Star of the Sea from musical ensemble Côr y Gors as well as other “surprise” acts, exhibitions at 2 London Place and creative art workshops.