Totaleigh Music will host a fundraising event in Tywyn this weekend.
The family-fun event is being held in a bit to raise funds to purchase a community PA system.
A Totaleigh Music spokesperson said: “Here at Totaleigh Music we have had a busy summer giving our time freely to perform at local community events.
“It has made us realise the need for a sound system which can be used by local community groups, schools, ensembles, young bands etc without cost to hire.”
The fundraiser will be held from 4pm to 9pm on Sunday, 10 September at Neuadd Pendre.
The event’s special guest will be saxophonist Julian Smith, who was a finalist on Britain’s Got Talent.
Other musical performers include Chris Pomeroy, Holly Morris, Liam Dixon and Connor Newdick.
Entry is £10 for adults and £5 for children, and there will be a licensed bar.
The ticket price includes food, live music and interactive art sessions for adults and children.