Britain’s Got Talent 2023 semi-finalists, Johns’ Boys Welsh Male Voice Choir bring their unique show to Aberystwyth.
Renowned for distinct rich harmonies that offer a contemporary take on the traditional Welsh male voice ensemble, the evening will showcase the choir’s unique and celebrated sound.
Johns’ Boys Welsh Male Voice Choir seamlessly blends contemporary chart-topping hits with choral classics, from Harry Styles to traditional Welsh hymns.
Presenting a true highlight, the shows on this exciting tour will feature Johns’ Boys viral cover of Calum Scott’s Biblical, which they performed in their Britain’s Got Talent audition and later released as a debut single. This worldwide hit reached number one on the iTunes Classical charts and has over 21 million views globally. They will also perform the Welsh hymn Calon Lan and Ennio Morricone’s Italian song, Nella Fantasia. From young men of all ages and backgrounds, the ensemble come together to create an emotional, once-in-a-lifetime listening experience. Their appearance on Britain’s Got Talent launched them into the international spotlight.
The choir has achieved many accolades, including being crowned the 2019 Choir of the World at the prestigious Llangollen International Music Festival, making them the first British male voice choir to ever win this award.
The group has appeared on The Last Night of the Proms, The Royal Variety Show and performed at iconic venues across the UK. They are also recognised for their regular presence at major Welsh sporting events, including performing at the Principality Stadium for Welsh Rugby Union home international matches.
Aled Phillips, Artistic Director and Conductor, said: “Audiences can look forward to a rich mix of traditional classics, powerful opera, show-stopping musical numbers, and current chart-topping hits, all delivered with the unique sounds and passion that defines Johns’ Boys.”
An Evening with Johns’ Boys Welsh Male Choir is at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on 5 April.