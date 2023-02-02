Gwynedd-based singer Bryn Terfel can be seen on the big screen when Cardigan’s Theatr Mwldan shows The Barber of Seville this Wednesday.
With vocal fireworks, scheming lovers and one very busy barber, Rossini’s comic opera is packed with fun and mischief and will be screened at Mwldan on 15 February, from the Royal Opera House.
When Rosina falls in love with a mysterious young suitor who calls himself Lindoro, she must use all her cunning – and a little help from her local barber – to outwit her calculating guardian Dr Bartolo.
Expect heart-melting serenades, ridiculous disguises and a fairytale ending waiting just out of reach.
From the barber’s famous opening number Largo al factotum, with its cry of ‘Figaro! Figaro!’ to Rosina’s feisty aria Una voce poco fa, Gioachino Rossini’s comic opera is a riotously entertaining affair.
Rafael Payare makes his Royal Opera House debut conducting an outstanding international cast that includes Andrzej Filończyk, Aigul Akhmetshina, Laurence Brownlee and Bryn Terfel.